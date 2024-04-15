What did we learn from MV Abdullah’s hijacking?

Authorities must invest into strong security measures, contingency plans

We are relieved to learn that, after more than a month of being held hostage by Somali pirates, Bangladeshi cargo ship MV Abdullah and its 23 crew members have been released. As per our latest report, the ship and the crew members—all safe and sound—were on their way to the UAE after the pirates released them after receiving the $5 million ransom.

MV Abdullah, a bulk carrier, was carrying over 50,000 tonnes of coal from Mozambique to the UAE when it was intercepted by a group of Somali pirates on March 12. The KSRM Group, which owns the company that owns MV Abdullah, started negotiating with the pirates right away to get them to release the ship and the sailors, and the good news finally came on Sunday—on Pahela Baishakh.

We thank all the actors, both national and international, who made this release possible. However, we cannot help but ask: why was the ship left so defenceless in the first place? As a video circulating around social media showed, recorded by a crew member, the pirates faced practically no deterrent as they climbed onboard the ship. When KSRM has the experience of dealing with ship hijacking—its MV Jahan Moni was also hijacked by Somali pirates in 2010—why did it risk letting its ship go out in the ocean unprotected? There was no armed security team on the vessel—which the KSRM deputy managing director defended saying they were following international standards. However, it needs to be noted that back in 2010s, when Somali sea piracy was at its peak, it was common for ships to have armed guards onboard or escort vessels tagging along.

MV Abdullah's hijacking has revealed that modern-day sailing requires elaborate security measures, especially considering the recent revival of pirate activities in the Indian Ocean. As a country that is heavily dependent on maritime exports, transportation, and trade, ensuring sound maritime security is crucial for Bangladesh in order to maintain uninterrupted trade, thereby keeping the wheel of economic growth running. We urge the relevant state agencies, the government, and the vessel owners to collaborate and come up with a comprehensive policy to ensure maritime security, as well as contingency plans to avoid sudden shocks.