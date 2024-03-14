Ship hijacking reveals Bangladesh’s maritime vulnerabilities

The Bangladesh-flagged bulk carrier MV Abdullah, owned by Chattogram-based SR Shipping, a subsidiary of KSRM Group, was en route from Maputo, Mozambique to the United Arab Emirates, carrying a cargo of 55,000 tonnes of coal. On March 12, at approximately 1:30 pm Bangladesh time, the vessel came under an attack by Somali pirates in the waters of the Indian Ocean. There were 23 Bangladeshi crew members on board at the time of the attack.

Maritime piracy presents significant challenges to Bangladesh, particularly in light of recent developments, such as the tensions caused by Houthi rebels of Yemen in the Red Sea. The incident of piracy off the coast of Somalia has added a new dimension to it. It is important to note that the threat of maritime piracy is not something new for Bangladesh. A similar incident occurred in 2010 when the Somali pirates hijacked a merchant ship. For Bangladesh, maritime security represents both a traditional and non-traditional security threat. As a coastal country, Bangladesh is heavily reliant on its water bodies, and thus a threat to its maritime security is a direct threat posed towards the country. At the same time, modern piracy has evolved into a more complex and organised form, exacerbating its threat to the country's security and economic stability.

As a maritime nation and an export-dependent economy, Bangladesh relies heavily on its maritime resources for trade, transportation, and economic growth. Ensuring maritime security is thus a basic requirement for safeguarding its territorial integrity and promoting sustainable development. The rise of modern piracy further underscores the urgency for the country to prioritise maritime power. Strengthening naval capabilities, enhancing surveillance systems, and fostering regional cooperation are crucial steps in countering this evolving threat. Additionally, integrating maritime security into broader national security frameworks is essential for addressing both traditional and non-traditional security challenges effectively.

Besides, Bangladesh's economy relies heavily on maritime exports, with nearly 94 percent of its foreign trade conducted through sea routes. This reliance highlights the critical importance of the maritime sector, including essential industries like RMG, jute products, and marine resources, which are vital to the country's GDP. With the foreign ministry pushing for a sustainable Blue Economy approach, it is clear that maritime exports are not just part of Bangladesh's economy—they are its cornerstone.

The hijacking incident brings to light a crucial aspect of Bangladesh's dependence on the sea: the absolute need to prioritise global maritime security. Incidents such as these pose a direct threat to the country's economic lifeline by increasing the cost and risk of maritime trade, thereby inducing global market fluctuations as well as contributing to the volatility of export revenues. Heavy reliance on a narrow range of exports—such as RMG—can exacerbate the impact of external shocks, such as economic downturns or geopolitical tensions, potentially destabilising the economy.

An important thing to remember is that despite Bangladesh's rich maritime heritage, its approach to maritime security remains relatively underexplored. Though the people of Bengal have a rich history as seafarers, boat-makers, traders, and shipbuilders, this legacy has not transformed into comprehensive strategic planning or policymaking. There is a notable absence of specialised studies solely dedicated to maritime security. There is also a need to fashion a proper maritime identity.

Capacity-building stands as a critical prerequisite for effectively addressing maritime security challenges. Bangladesh should prioritise efforts in this direction, focusing on empowering both governments and coastal communities to effectively govern and sustainably utilise the maritime domain. This comprehensive approach involves institutional reform, governance enhancement, procedural improvements, and management reforms across various policy sectors. Given the scarcity of indigenous expertise, Bangladesh can engage in partnerships with foreign countries and pursue maritime diplomacy to effectively address its security needs.

We have to assume that such incidents will continue to take place in the high seas. Therefore, our incident management system needs to be comprehensive. There needs to be seamless coordination among different ministries and agencies to deal with such incidents. Greater cooperation between the private sector and the government in addressing maritime security needs is highly important as well.

Right now, the primary focus of the government and related organisations should be on safely returning the crew members of MV Abdullah to their families and resolving the situation promptly. By taking proactive steps to address security challenges, Bangladesh can protect its maritime interests and promote a stable and prosperous future for its people.

Shafqat Munir is senior research fellow at Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies (BIPSS). He can be reached at [email protected]

Views expressed in this article are the author's own and do not reflect those of any organisation, institution or entity with which he is associated.

