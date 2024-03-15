Bring back the crew of hijacked Bangladeshi ship

Ensuring safe maritime passage is vitally important

We are gravely concerned about the fate of the 23 crew members of a Bangladesh-flagged cargo ship hijacked by suspected Somali pirates, who had forcibly taken control of the vessel around 1:30pm (Bangladesh time) on Tuesday. Communication with the hostages has been sporadic since then, leaving families anxiously awaiting news of their loved ones. As per latest reports, at least three crew members made phone calls and sent voice messages to their family members and colleagues before the ship anchored at the Somali coast on Thursday evening (Bangladesh time). They appeared to be unharmed. What's worrying, however, is that neither the government of Bangladesh nor the concerned shipping company have been able to negotiate with the pirates, although efforts are underway to establish contact through third parties.

Somali piracy, particularly off the coast of Somalia in the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean, has been a persistent threat to maritime security for decades now. The roots of modern Somali piracy can be traced back to the early 1990s, a time of political turmoil and lawlessness following the collapse of the country's then central government. Over time, piracy has turned into an organised and internationally funded operation. While the international community has responded to this threat with different measures—with various degrees of success—the hijacking of MV Abdullah is a grim reminder of the ongoing challenges faced by vessels navigating these treacherous waters. The ship, owned by SR Shipping Limited, was en route from Maputo in Mozambique to Al Hamriyah in the UAE with a cargo of 58,000 tonnes of coal when it came under attack.

This is not the first time that a Bangladeshi ship has fallen prey to such piracy. In 2010, KSRM's MV Jahan Moni was hijacked by pirates in the Arabian Sea. Its 25 crew members were rescued nearly 100 days after they were held hostage, although there are no credible reports of how much ransom was paid in the end. As we navigate another troubling incident, it is worth asking: did we learn anything from the last incident? Do our vessels follow best practices adopted by the global shipping industry to enhance security, such as the use of armed guards, route planning, and vessel hardening, when sailing through risky waters?

We are glad to note that the government is mobilising the international community after the latest incident. The authorities, along with the shipping company, must do everything in their power to secure the release of the hostages. Meanwhile, we must ensure vigilance, international cooperation and robust response mechanisms to protect our maritime interest and the security of individuals involved with it.