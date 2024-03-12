Bangladeshi ship hijacked by Somalian pirates on Indian Ocean

All crew members on board; pirates have taken control of vessel, says ship-owning company

A Bangladesh-flagged cargo vessel, MV Abdullah, was hijacked in the Indian Ocean by a group of Somalian pirates around noon today, and all crew members of the vessel are being held hostage on board, officials said.

MV Abdullah was heading for Al Hamriyah Port of UAE carrying cargo coal from Mozambique's Maputo port when the pirates attack.

According to sources, the vessel has 23 crew members and belongs to Bangladeshi organisation SR Shipping Lines, a sister concern of Chattogram-based Kabir Steel and Rerolling Mill (KSRM) Group.

Confirming the news, KSRM's media adviser Mizanul Islam told The Daily Star, "We came to know that the vessel was under attack by pirates in the Indian Ocean. Twenty-three crew members are reportedly in a safe space inside the vessel's cabins while the pirates have taken control of the ship."

"We are trying to establish communication with them," he added.

Captain Anam Chowdhury, president of Bangladesh Merchant Marine Officers' Association, told The Daily Star, "We received a WhatsApp message from a hostage that pirates took over the vessel and they were locked inside the cabins. The pirates have heavy arms and ammunition."

"The crew have sought support and help from us. We are trying to talk to government high-ups," he added. KSRM group has a total of 23 vessels operating on different international routes. MV Abdullah, earlier known as Golden Hawk, was bought by KSRM group last year.

Of the 23 crew members, 11 are from Chattogram.

The crew members are: Captain Mohammad Abdur Rashid, Chief Officer Mohammed Atikullah Khan, 2nd Officer Mazharul Islam Chowdhury, 3rd Officer Md Tarequl Islam, Deck Cadet Md Sabbir Hossain, Chief Engineer ASM Saiduzzaman, 2nd Engineer Md Toufiqul Islam, 3rd Engineer Md Rokan Uddin, 4th Engineer Tanveer Ahmad, Engine Cadet Ayub Khan, Electrician Ibrahim Khalil Ullah, AB Md Anwarul Haque, AB Md Asifur Rahman, AB Sazzad Hossain, OS Joy Mahmud, OS Md Najmul Haque, OS Ainul Haque, Oiler Mohammed Shamsuddin, Oiler Md Ali Hossain, Fireman Mosharaf Hosasin Sakil, Chief Cook Md Shafiqul Islam, GS Md Noor Uddin, and Fitter Md Saleh Ahmed.

On December 5, 2010, another vessel, MV Jahan Moni of the then Brave Royal Shipping Line, the sister concern of SR Shipping, was hijacked by pirates in the Arabian Sea off the coast of India.

Twenty-five crew members and the wife of chief officer were held captive by the pirates and rescued after nearly 100 days.

