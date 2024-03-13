Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Wed Mar 13, 2024 09:08 PM
Last update on: Wed Mar 13, 2024 10:29 PM

Crime & Justice

Hijacked Bangladeshi ship 170 miles off Somalian coast

Bangladesh Merchant Marine Officers' Association received an image of the ship's latest position
The hijacked Bangladesh ship was around 170 nautical miles off the Somalian coast at 6:40pm today and gained speed to reach the coast.

Bangladesh Merchant Marine Officers' Association (BMMOA) received an image of the ship's latest position sent from a global shipping company, said BMMOA General Secretary Md Shakawat Hossain.

According to the image taken at 6:40pm (Bangladesh time), the latest position of the hijacked vessels was around 170 nautical miles off the Somalian coast, Shakawat told our Chattogram staff correspondent.

As per the ship's direction displayed in the image, the ship was heading towards Somalian port of Garacad, said Shakawat adding that the ship had picked up speed in the last five hours, likely due to tidal support.

"If she continues at her current speed of around 14 nautical miles per hour, she may reach Somalia anchorage by tomorrow [Thursday] morning," he said.

