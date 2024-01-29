Suspected pirates hijack trawler off Somalia

Says Sri Lanka navy

Suspected Somali pirates have boarded and hijacked a Sri Lankan fishing trawler with six crew in the latest attack against shipping in the Indian Ocean, Colombo's navy said yesterday.

"Our information is that they were captured by Somali pirates," said Sri Lankan navy spokesman Gayan Wickramasuriya, adding that the Lorenzo Putha–4 had been seized on Saturday some 840 nautical miles southeast of the Somali capital Mogadishu.

"Sri Lanka has alerted the Combined Maritime Forces," Wickramasuriya told AFP. He also said the navy of neighbouring India had already sent a warship to investigate, while the Sri Lankan navy was also preparing a vessel to travel to the area.