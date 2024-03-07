PM asks Rab to keep watch on dishonest businesses

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday asked the Rapid Action Battalion to be more vigilant against the unscrupulous businesses to help stabilise the prices of essentials during Ramadan.

"Holy Ramadan is coming. During this month it is very unfortunate that some dishonest businesspeople become greedier instead of restraining their greed," she said while addressing the 20th founding anniversary of Rab at its headquarters in the capital's Kurmitola.

She mentioned that these people hoard essential items for this Ramadan, hike their prices and play various types of tricks. "Proper steps must be taken against them."

The PM also directed the Rab personnel to intensify their drive against the counterfeit notes ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr. "I'm asking you to continue the drive."

Talking about the economic advancement during the Awami League government, the premier said it will grow further when the law and order will be under control and all law enforcement agencies will be vigilant.

"I know that there are some problems, we have to solve those by ourselves."

She mentioned that Ukraine-Russia war along with sanctions and counter sanctions and the Covid-19 pandemic caused the inflation across the globe.

"As a result, the prices of items we import from the international market have increased. Transport costs have also gone up."

In this connection, Hasina reiterated her call to create self-dependency through producing the items in the country.

"That's why I have urged all to utilise every inch of land and increase food production," she said.

The PM added that for more investment in the special economic zones, security and skilled workforce will be needed. "So, we have to build a modern technology-based skilled manpower and to work keep that in our mind."

On her arrival at the venue, the premier was given a guard of honour.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and Rab Director General M Khurshid Hossain also spoke at the event where a documentary on recent activities of Rab was screened.