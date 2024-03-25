Recognise those who work silently for public welfare: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today asked the nation to recognise and honour the dedicated souls who have been working silently for the welfare of people in different parts of the country.

Speaking at the ceremony where the Independence Award-2024 was conferred upon 10 distinguished individuals, the PM emphasised the importance of identifying those who selflessly contribute to public welfare.

"I would like to call upon you to find such dedicated persons who have been working not for themselves but for the welfare of the people. They never can come to the limelight or don't want to come to limelight," she said.

The recipients of the Independence Award-2024, or their family members, were presented with the highest civilian honour by the prime minister herself.

Among the recipients were freedom fighters Kazi Abdus Sattar Bir Pratik, posthumously honored freedom fighter flight sergeant Md Fazlul Haque, and posthumously honored freedom fighter Shaheed Abu Nayem Md Nazib Uddin Khan (Khurram), recognized for their significant contributions to Bangladesh's independence and the Liberation War.

The PM greeted the awardees for their remarkable achievements in various fields, expressing hope that their recognition would inspire others to contribute positively to the nation and its people.

"I believe that many people will be inspired to work for the welfare of the country and people with the conferment of the award," said the PM.

Dr. Mobarak Ahmad Khan was honored for his contributions to science and technology, while Dr. Harishankar Das received recognition for his contributions to medicine. Mohammad Rafikuzzaman and Firoza Khatun were acknowledged for their respective contributions to culture and sports.

In the social service category, Aranya Chiran, freedom fighter Prof Dr. Mollah Obaidul Baki, and SM Abraham Lincoln were among the recipients of the prestigious award.

Expressing gratitude on behalf of the awardees, Mohammad Rafikuzzaman shared his sentiments during the ceremony, while Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain moderated the event.

Bangladesh has been honouring individuals and institutions with the award every year ahead of Independence Day on March 26 since 1977.