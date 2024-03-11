Prioritise medical research over private practice, PM tells doctors

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today urged doctors in the country to devote more time to research in medical science by reducing the time they spend on private practice.

"We are lagging behind in one sector and that is the research in medical science. Doctors are engaged in practising and earning money, and they don't bother to go for research works," she said.

The prime minister was distributing cheques of the "Bangabandhu Science and Technology Fellowship", "National Science and Technology (NST) Fellowship" and special research donations among teachers, scientists, researchers and students of different universities.

The science and technology ministry arranged the programme at the Prime Minister's Office.

Hasina asked doctors among the audience about the facts of private practice.

"It is correct. There are doctors over there, and I am asking them directly," she said.

"Importance has to be given on research work, because the people of the country have to be healthy, strong and meritorious. They need to get chance to flourish their merits. For that, research is essential," she added.

She said the government will give special stimulus package to those involved in heath-related research.

"I will again request the doctors who are in public service to reduce their private practice and give more time to research work," she said.

She said the government will do everything necessary to encourage research.

The PM mentioned the outcome of research in the agricultural sector where the country became self-sufficient in food production.

"Research opens the door for development. We have to put highest importance on science and health related researches," she said.

The prime minister said the government is very much sincere to remove all sorts of obstacles in any kind of research and the money invested for it is coming from the pocket of the masses of the country.

"This public money must be used for the welfare of the people. You have to keep this in mind always," she said.

Talking about the second nuclear power plant, the prime minister said the government has built Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant and it tried to build another one in the southern region of the country.

"I have asked the science and technology minister to start the second one just after finishing the first one and we have to take preparation for that from now on," she said.