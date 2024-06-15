PM warns of conspiracy against government

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has warned that quarters with vested interest are conspiring to destabilise the government, drawing "parallels to the tragic events of August 1975".

"Now some people are trying to do that," the prime minister said today during the inauguration of the tree plantation campaign by Bangladesh Krishak League at Gono Bhaban.

Hasina, who leads the ruling Awami League, recalled the turmoil of 1974 when food grains purchased with cash were blocked from entering Bangladesh, creating an artificial famine.

"An artificial famine was created at that time to isolate Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman from the masses. When they failed to do that, they staged the August 15, 1975 incident," she said, referring to the assassination of her father, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Krishak League President Samir Chanda and Acting General Secretary Biswanath Sarker also addressed the gathering.

Later, the prime minister presented awards to Krishak League leaders who had planted the highest number of trees.