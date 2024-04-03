Consider setting up 2nd nuclear power plant

PM tells Rosatom chief during meeting at Gono Bhaban

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday requested Russia's state-run atomic energy agency Rosatom to consider building a second nuclear power plant in Rooppur.

She made the request when Rosatom DG Alexey Likhachev called on her at the Gono Bhaban.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, PM's speech writer M Nazrul Islam Hasina told Rosatom that her government seeks to build another nuclear power plant at Rooppur on completion of the ongoing project.

She pointed out that a technical survey needs to be conducted at the initial stage for setting up two new units.

The premier directed the authorities concerned to complete all formalities of taking back spent nuclear fuel of the first and second units of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant to Russia.

The DG of Rosatom, on behalf of the Russian government, assured the PM of taking back spent nuclear fuel to the Russia and pledged to complete all the necessary formalities on time as per the instructions of the prime minister.

Dhaka and Moscow have already signed an inter-state agreement regarding the return of the spent nuclear fuel of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant to Russia.

Hasina thanked Russia for helping Bangladesh in energy security, especially the construction of the Rooppur power plant.

She said it was the dream of Bangabandhu to set up a nuclear power plant in Bangladesh, and the project is being implemented.

She remembered the assistance of Russia during the Liberation War in 1971 and subsequent help in rebuilding the war-ravaged country.

The PM also conveyed her greetings to Russian President Vladimir Putin on his reelection.

The Rosatom DG apprised Hasina of the progress in building the Rooppur power plant. He said 85 percent work of the RNPP has been completed. He said the plant will start production by 2025.

He proposed building two new nuclear power units (Unit-3 and 4) in Rooppur nuclear power project area.

The DG noted that the construction of the new units should be started as soon as the construction of the first two units is completed.

In this context, he also said the expansion of existing nuclear power projects is more profitable and reasonable from the financial point of view and in the light of technical and nuclear safety, which is considered internationally.

He said some 2,500 staffers, including Bangladeshis and Russians, have been working in the project.

Hasina asked the Rosatom DG to utilise Bangladeshi expertise in other nuclear power plant construction projects.

Science and Technology Minister Yeafesh Osman was present, among others.

The construction of two units, having a capacity of 1,200MW each, in Rooppur project area is in final stage.