The 'Razakar' back and forth: Who said what?

Students' sentiments were inflamed by what they termed was a "disparaging comment" by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during her press conference on her recent China visit yesterday afternoon.

Her usage of the term Razakar (collaborators with Pakistani occupying forces in 1971) has become a point of contention, with students taking issue with it and many ministers having their say.

Hasina's comment

"Are the children and grandchildren of freedom fighters not talented? Are only the children and grandchildren of the razakars [collaborators] talented?"

"Why do they have so much resentment towards freedom fighters?" If the grandchildren of the freedom fighters don't get quota benefits, should the grandchildren of Razakars get the benefit?"

Students' protest chants

Following the PM's comments, university students countrywide came out of their dorms last night with chants like:

"Tui ke? Ami ke? Razakar, Razakar! [Who are you? Who am I? Razakar, Razakar!]" and "Chaite gelam odhikar, hoye gelam Razakar [Asked for rights and became a Razakar]".

Dipu Moni, minister for social welfare (on Facebook)

"Those who introduce themselves as Razakars have no right to hold the blood-stained red and green flag of our Liberation War martyrs or to march with that flag tied to their foreheads."

Zunaid Ahmed Palak, state minister for ICT (on Facebook)

"Isn't it shameful to chant slogans in support of Razakars at Dhaka University, where Razakars committed mass murder of students and teachers on March 25 [1971]?"

Mohammad Ali Arafat, state minister for information and broadcasting, last night at Shahbagh

"We are against discrimination, we stand for merit. There is no need to be a Razakar for this...No demands will be accepted, those who want to become Razakars."

Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury, education minister (on Facebook)

"…These people do not respect the court or the government. Therefore, it is not possible for this state to respect these traitors! They have raised the right slogan! Let the true faces of the Razakars of this era be revealed!"

Saddam Hossain, Bangladesh Chhatra League president, at Shahbagh

"Those who support Razakars…They will not be eligible for government or private jobs."