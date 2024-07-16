BCL men conduct late-night 'search of RU hall carrying rods, sticks’

Leaders and activists of BCL RU unit searched different halls of the university early today. Photo: Prothom Alo

Leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League's Rajshahi University unit searched different halls of the university early today carrying rods, stamps and sticks, students said.

Many students were changting slogans from their rooms and balconies of different halls around 12:30am demanding quota reform.

At one point, BCL men including General Secretary of RU unit Asadullah Hil Galib entered the Madar Bux Hall.

Then he and his men searched rooms of the third floor of the hall carrying rods, stamps and sticks, eyewitnesses said.

During this time, BCL men used abusive language towards the students.

Later, on seeing the university journalists and students recording videos, the BCL men told the students not to raise slogans and left. RU BCL President Mostafizur Rahman Babu was also present at that time.

After a while, Provost Md Rokonuzzaman and Proctor Asabul Haque came to the spot.

Asked whether a university student can search or inquire about someone's room, Rokonuzzaman said, "Of course not, it is illegal. If we get evidence of such work, we will investigate this."

When the students and journalists said they have the video footage, Rokonuzzaman said, "Many types of videos and pictures are available. Not everything can be taken into account."