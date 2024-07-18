229 BGB platoons deployed across country to maintain law and order

To maintain law and order, a total of 229 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed across the country.

Shariful islam, public relations officer of BGB, said that the BGB was deployed to keep law and order normal amid "complete shutdown".

The protesting students yesterday announced that they will enforce a "complete shutdown" today across the country, protesting the law enforcers' action on them on different campuses.

Asif Mahmud, one of the organisers of the movement seeking reform in government jobs, made the announcement through a Facebook post. He shared the post with journalists later.

According to his post, no establishments, apart from the hospitals and emergency services, will be allowed to open, and no vehicles, except ambulance, will be allowed to operate.