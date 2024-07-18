Users across country unable to use mobile internet

Mobile users across the country reported being unable to use mobile internet and access their social media accounts amid widespread violence centring the quota reform movement.

Users said they could not avail the 4G network on their mobile, which primarily facilitates internet access on mobile devices in Bangladesh.

Md Alam, a flexiload seller in Habiganj, said many mobile phone users are complaining to him about their inability to use Facebook and YouTube despite purchasing data.

Our correspondents from different districts reported that they were unable to file reports through internet platforms such as WhatsApp or email from their phones using mobile data.

The 4G network at all universities has been cut since July 16.

However, the 2G network remains open, enabling users to make traditional voice calls through mobile networks.

There are 12.78 crore mobile interest subscribers in Bangladesh as of May 2024.