4 ways to stay online during an internet outage

Mobile data internet services across Bangladesh is reportedly experiencing a widespread outage, as per reports. The disruption, assumed to have begun around 10:30 am on July 18, is in continuation for the third consecutive day.

The disruption has particularly affected social media platforms such as Facebook and Messenger. Upon testing, netizens have been unable to send messages through Messenger or access the updated feed of Facebook since today morning. The same restriction has been noticed in platforms like X (formerly Twitter) as well, though tests have shown that, at the time of writing, YouTube has been accessible through normal means.

In light of these events, in any cases of emergency, the following methods can be tried to stay connected to the internet:

Virtual Private Networks (VPNs)

VPNs are widely used to access blocked content or websites. They function by routing the user's connection through a remote server, masking the local IP address and making it appear as though the user is accessing the internet from another location. However, some countries, including Russia and Egypt, employ network management technologies to block VPN traffic. Experts recommend having at least two VPNs to increase the likelihood of bypassing restrictions. Additionally, changing the domain name server (DNS) may be effective in some situations.

It is important to note that while VPNs can help bypass censorship, they do not provide privacy protection during browsing.

Mesh Networks

Mesh network applications like Briar and Bridgefy are particularly useful in dense gatherings such as protests. These apps allow messages to hop between devices using Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, creating a network independent of internet connectivity.

However, mesh networks have limitations, primarily their limited geographical range, which typically restricts communication to nearby devices. Research from the University of London identified vulnerabilities in Bridgefy, such as spoofing attacks, which could compromise the security of these networks.

International SIM Cards

In border regions, it may be possible to connect to networks from neighbouring countries where internet access remains unaffected. Using an international SIM card can help maintain connectivity. This approach has proven effective in Myanmar, where journalists and human rights workers use Thai SIM cards to stay connected, communicate with international colleagues, and facilitate mobile money transfers.

Sideloading Apps

Governments might attempt to restrict access to certain platforms by removing them from app stores. On Android devices, users can sideload apps, downloading them directly to the device without relying on official app stores. This method, however, carries risks, as sideloaded apps are not vetted and may contain malware.