Top alternatives to Facebook in 2024

With growing concerns over privacy and a desire for a different social media experience, many users are seeking alternatives to Facebook. Here are some of the best options available in 2024.

Best FB alternative for friends and family: Instagram

Instagram remains a popular choice for those looking to streamline their social media usage while staying connected with friends and family. The platform's focus on photos and videos makes posts easy to consume, and many Facebook users are already active on Instagram. This transition can be seamless as most of your Facebook friends likely share their updates on Instagram as well. The platform typically has fewer discussions about politics and world news, fostering a more relaxed environment. However, Instagram, owned by Facebook, presents similar privacy concerns. Issues related to data collection on Facebook also apply to Instagram, and spam messages and comments are common annoyances.

Best Facebook groups alternative: Reddit

For those who enjoy the community aspect of Facebook Groups, Reddit offers a robust alternative. With forums, known as subreddits, covering nearly every imaginable topic, Reddit boasts an established platform with millions of users. Whether you're interested in gaming, cooking, or UFO sightings, there's an active subreddit for you. Joining Reddit and participating in discussions is straightforward, although some users might find the text-heavy design and the navigation of replies less intuitive than Facebook. Reddit emphasises public conversations over private connections, which may be a shift for those accustomed to the more user-centric focus of Facebook Groups.

Best Facebook alternative for messaging: Telegram

Telegram has rapidly grown to over 500 million active users, primarily due to its strong emphasis on privacy. The app replicates many features of Facebook Messenger, including text chats, voice calls, fun stickers, and media attachments. It also supports group calls, large listener groups, and public channels, allowing users to post updates similar to a Facebook profile.

Best FB alternative for news: X (Formerly Twitter)

For those who left Facebook but still want a platform focused on news, X is the optimal choice. With over 300 million monthly active users, X excels at breaking news faster than other platforms. It provides users the unique opportunity to interact directly with journalists and editors, thanks to the high number of media personnel using the service. While it may not be ideal for catching up with family, X is unparalleled for staying up-to-date with current events.