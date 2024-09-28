Internet to be disrupted for 4 hours early tomorrow 

Internet users in Bangladesh are expected to face partial internet disruptions for four hours tomorrow due to a lightning filter installation on the country's second submarine cable, which is located in Kuakata.

The installation is scheduled by the consortium of the South East Asia-Middle East-Western Europe 5 (SEA-ME-WE 5) from 2 am to 6 am on September 29, according to a press release from Bangladesh Submarine Cables.

During this time, services on circuits connected from Kuakata to Singapore via SEA-ME-WE 5 will be temporarily disrupted.

Bangladesh currently uses 5,800 Gbps (gigabits per second) of international bandwidth. More than half of this bandwidth is provided through international terrestrial cable license holders, who import it from India via land borders.

Around 800 Gbps of bandwidth is supplied by the first undersea cable, which Bangladesh was connected to in 2006. Its capacity has recently been upgraded to 3,800 Gbps.

SEA-ME-WE 5, the second submarine cable in Kuakata, supplies around 1,700 Gbps.

By 2025, Bangladesh is expected to receive 13,200 Gbps through a third undersea cable, SEA-ME-WE 6.