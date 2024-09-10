Killing of Abu Sayed: two police officials on 4-day remand

A Rangpur court today placed two police officials on four day remand in a case filed over the killing of Abu Sayed, a student at Begum Rokeya University who was shot dead during anti-discrimination protest.

The two accused are Md Amir Ali, assistant sub-inspector of Tajhat Police Station, and constable Sujon Chandra Roy of Rangpur Metropolitan Police Lines.

Rangpur Metropolitan Magistrate Asaduzzaman passed the order after the two were produced before the court with a five-day remand prayer, the plaintiff's lawyer Rokonuzzaman Rokon told this newspaper over the phone in the morning.

Sayed, a 12-batch student at the university's English department, was shot dead by police on July 16. On August 18, his brother filed the case with Tajhat Police Station, naming 17 people, including the aforementioned accused.

Both accused officers were temporarily suspended on August 3 following a probe. They were kept under strict surveillance at the police barracks before being formally handed over to the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) yesterday.

PBI is currently investigating the case.