Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Tue Sep 10, 2024 01:08 PM
Last update on: Tue Sep 10, 2024 01:12 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Killing of Abu Sayed: two police officials on 4-day remand

Star Digital Report
Tue Sep 10, 2024 01:08 PM Last update on: Tue Sep 10, 2024 01:12 PM
case filed over murder of Abu Sayed
Photo: Collected

A Rangpur court today placed two police officials on four day remand in a case filed over the killing of Abu Sayed, a student at Begum Rokeya University who was shot dead during anti-discrimination protest.

The two accused are Md Amir Ali, assistant sub-inspector of Tajhat Police Station, and constable Sujon Chandra Roy of Rangpur Metropolitan Police Lines.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Rangpur Metropolitan Magistrate Asaduzzaman passed the order after the two were produced before the court with a five-day remand prayer, the plaintiff's lawyer Rokonuzzaman Rokon told this newspaper over the phone in the morning.

Sayed, a 12-batch student at the university's English department, was shot dead by police on July 16. On August 18, his brother filed the case with Tajhat Police Station, naming 17 people, including the aforementioned accused.

Both accused officers were temporarily suspended on August 3 following a probe. They were kept under strict surveillance at the police barracks before being formally handed over to the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) yesterday.

PBI is currently investigating the case.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|মতামত

চাঁদাবাজি-দখলদারির হাল ও বিএনপির চ্যালেঞ্জ

বাংলাদেশ একটা অদ্ভুত অবস্থার মধ্যে আছে। এখানে রাজনীতিবিদরাই দেশটাকে অচল করেছেন। রাজনীতির বাইরের মানুষরা সেটা মেরামতের চেষ্টা করছেন।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

বড়পুকুরিয়া বিদ্যুৎকেন্দ্র বন্ধ, ২ সপ্তাহ সময় চেয়েছে চীনা ঠিকাদারি প্রতিষ্ঠান

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification