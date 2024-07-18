RU students told to vacate halls by noon

A notice issued by the proctor of Rajshahi University (RU) instructed students to vacate their halls and leave the campus by 12:00pm today.

RU is now nearly deserted following yesterday's clash between students and police. Only a few students remain on campus, but they are not allowed to stay in their dormitories.

The situation has instilled fear among the students, and last night's attack has further intensified their fear, leaving most students too scared to stay in their dormitories, reports a correspondent from the campus.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall, Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Hall, Shaheed Hobibur Rahman Hall, and Matihar Hall are already empty, with the remaining students preparing to leave.

Proctor Asabul Haque said the closure of the university and halls was mandated by the government, and students must comply.

"We can't do anything about it. We have instructed hall provosts to assist students in clearing the halls as quickly as possible," he added.

Around 7:10pm yesterday, police attacked students, dispersing them. They fired sound grenades and tear gas shells, creating panic across the campus.