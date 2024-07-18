No electricity at JU halls, protesters fear police crackdown

Electricity supply was cut off at Jahangirnagar University halls this night spreading fear of a crackdown among students.

The electricity went off around 10:30pm and was still disconnected at the time of filing of this report at 11:35pm, reports our Savar correspondent.

However, there was electricity in the Dairy Farm area, opposite the campus.

Around midnight, a large number of law enforcers were posted outside the main entrance of the university equipped with armoured vehicles.

At least 100 protesters were injured in clashes between police and students at JU this evening between 5:15pm and 8:00pm. Most of the injuries were caused by shotgun pellets, said Rezwanur Rahman, an on-duty doctor at the JU Medical Center.

Amid the chaos, around 7:00pm, the vice chancellor and senate members left the new administrative building, reports our correspondent.

With no electricity, a tense situation has been prevailing on the campus.

Protesters fear that the police may raid the halls or Chhatra League members may carry out attacks at night. Some students left the campus, while others stayed put.

Despite repeated attempts, JU Proctor Prof Mohammad Alamgir Kabir could not be reached for comments.