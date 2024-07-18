Traffic at standstill from Kanchpur bridge to Jatrabari, vehicles stuck for hours

A stretch of nearly 10 kilometres of the Dhaka-Chattogram highway from Kanchpur Bridge to Jatrabari intersection remains blocked this morning, amid the clashes between police and quota reform activists at Shanir Akhra since yesterday afternoon.

Thousands of vehicles were stuck on both sides of the highway, while filing this report at 10:00am, causing immense suffering of passengers.

Due to the blockade, vehicles are restricted from entering or exiting Dhaka using this highway.

In the Rayerbagh and Shonir Akhra areas, more than fifty protesters blocked the movement of vehicles, bringing traffic to a standstill.

However, clashes between protesters and police have been ongoing in the Shanir Akhra area since midnight. Vehicular movement in the Jatrabari section has been halted since last night's fire incident at the Hanif Flyover toll plaza.

Visiting the highway, it was found that thousands of passengers are walking from the Signboard area of Narayanganj to Jatrabari in Dhaka.

Protesters have parked vehicles at six points along the highway, blocking other vehicles from passing.

In the Rayerbagh area, around 50 protesters were standing on the road, stopping vehicles from moving, including passenger-carrying rickshaws.

Most of the stranded vehicles were trucks and buses.

Protesters were preventing pedestrians from taking photos and videos with their mobile phones. No law enforcers were present on the highway.

Jalil Hossain, a passenger travelling from Cox's Bazar to Dhaka, said, "After reaching the Kanchpur Bridge, all the passengers were asked to get off the bus. The driver said there is a protest ahead and the bus will not go any further."

He said he reached Jatrabari from the Kanchpur Bridge using rickshaws.

Savar-bound truck driver Sentu Mia said, "I've been stuck in Matuail since 2:00am. The protesters have blocked the vehicles. It's been seven hours, and I'm still stuck in the same place."

Didar Hossain, an employee at a private firm, said, "I walked from the Signboard area to Jatrabari for over an hour. The intense heat is making me feel sick. There are no buses running from Jatrabari. I have no idea how I'll get to my office in Mohammadpur."

Jalal Uddin, a driver of the Hanif Paribahan bus service from Cox's Bazar to Dhaka, added, "I've been stuck in the Shanir Akhra area since 4:00am. All the passengers have been forced to walk to their destinations. There's no way to turn the bus around and drive back."