Clash breaks out between police and protesters at Science Lab
A clash broke out between police and protesters in the capital's Science Lab area this noon.
The clash began at 12:52pm in the Science Lab intersection area.
Visiting the spot, this correspondent found that police also baton-charged the protesters and lobbed sound grenades at them.
The students were dispersed across various roads in Kalabagan and Dhanmondi areas.
Seeking anonymity, one police official said, "Additional police are coming to the spot to control the current situation."
Aminul Islam, officer-in-charge of Newmarket Police Station, "We are trying to control the situation".
