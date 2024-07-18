Clash breaks out between police and protesters at Science Lab

A clash broke out between police and protesters in the capital's Science Lab area this noon.

The clash began at 12:52pm in the Science Lab intersection area.

Photo: Sukanta Halder/Star

Visiting the spot, this correspondent found that police also baton-charged the protesters and lobbed sound grenades at them.

The students were dispersed across various roads in Kalabagan and Dhanmondi areas.

Photo: Sukanta Halder/Star

Seeking anonymity, one police official said, "Additional police are coming to the spot to control the current situation."

Aminul Islam, officer-in-charge of Newmarket Police Station, "We are trying to control the situation".