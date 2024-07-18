Quota protests: How the day unfolded

Quota protesters continued their demonstrations Wednesday amid violent clashes with law enforcers across the country. They have announced a nationwide "complete shutdown" today. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addressed the nation last evening urging protesters to keep faith in the judicial system and announced a judicial probe into the deaths that took place on Tuesday.

Here is a recap of what happened today:

PM addresses the nation

Photo: Screengrab

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday urged the protesting students to keep faith in the country's judicial system, expressing hope that they would not be disappointed. She also announced a judicial probe into killings and urged students to wait for the apex court's verdict. The PM expressed deep shock over the loss of lives and promised help to the victim's relatives. She urged the students to remain alert so that infiltrators cannot create anarchy by taking shelter among the protesters.

'Complete shutdown' announced

Photo: Amran Hossain

The protesting students today announced that they will enforce a "complete shutdown" tomorrow across the country, protesting the law enforcers' action on them on different campuses. According to the announcement, no establishments, apart from the hospitals and emergency services, will be allowed to open, and no vehicles, except ambulances, will be allowed to operate. They urged students from all educational institutions to join the protest. They also urged the guardians to stand by them.

DU students vacate halls after clashes

Photo: Amran Hossain

Quota reform protesters left the Dhaka University campus this evening following clashes with police. Only a handful of protesters remained in the halls. Earlier, sporadic clashes took place between them and law enforcers, mainly police, for over two hours after 4:00pm. At least 15 students were injured during the clashes as police fired rubber bullets, and lobbed tear gas shells and sound grenades at the quota protesters on the Dhaka University campus. Around midnight, ruling party activists were seen guarding the entry points of the campus along with law enforcers.

Fear of crackdown at JU

Photo: Star

Electricity supply was cut off at Jahangirnagar University halls last night spreading fear of a crackdown among students. The electricity went off around 10:30pm. Around midnight, a large number of law enforcers were posted outside the main entrance of the university equipped with armoured vehicles Earlier, at least 100 protesters were injured in clashes between police and students at JU last evening. Most of the injuries were caused by shotgun pellets.

Clashes rock Shanir Akhra

Photo: Collected

Capital's Shanir Akhra area turned into a warzone yesterday with police and protesters engaging in chase and counter chase for hours since the afternoon. The toll plaza of Hanif Flyover and a police box were set alight as locals joined the protesters. Besides, multiple motorcycles were vandalised. Loud bangs and smoke engulfed the area triggering panic among the residents. At least seven were injured including 6 shotgun pellet-hit ones.

BNP backs 'complete shutdown'

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. File photo

BNP yesterday extended its full support to today's "complete shutdown" called by the quota protesters. Party's senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced this at a virtual press briefing in the evening. He said the decision was taken at a meeting of BNP's National Standing Committee. Rizvi urged BNP leaders and activists across the country to cooperate with the students.

DUET allows students to stay in halls

Photo: Star

The administration of Dhaka University of Engineering and Technology (DUET) has decided to allow students who couldn't' vacate the residential halls for various reasons to stay there. However, no one will be allowed to go out or enter the campus without identity cards.

Police rescue confined RU VC

Around 7:30pm last night, police rescued RU Vice-Chancellor Prof Golam Sabbir Sattar from the administrative building, dispersing the agitating students. He had been confined to the administration building since 3:00pm. Students locked the administration building as the VC failed to address the protesting students' five-point demand when he met them outside the building.

University teachers pledge solidarity with students

Photo: Anisur Rahman

Expressing solidarity with the students demanding quota reform in government jobs, university teachers held a protest rally on the Dhaka University campus this noon. They pledged to stand by the students no matter how bad the situation became and demanded the release of the two detained students who were arrested earlier in the day. Under the banner of the University Teachers Network Against Repression, a platform comprising public university teachers, they held the protest rally at Aparajeyo Bangla.

DB seals off BNP headquarters

Photo: Sajjad Hossain

Law enforcers have sealed the BNP central office in the capital's Nayapaltan following the midnight raid by the detective branch (DB) of police. Since the raid, the area has been under heavy security. Police personnel have cordoned off the office while the main entrance has been sealed with yellow tape, restricting access.

UN urges govt to ensure students' safety

The United Nations has urged the Bangladesh government to ensure the safety of students participating in the quota reform movement. During a daily press briefing yesterday, Spokesman for the Secretary-General Stéphane Dujarric expressed deep concern over the situation.

All govt primary schools closed indefinitely

All government primary schools, Child Welfare Trust-run primary schools, and Bureau of Non-Formal Education learning centres in the City Corporation areas of the eight divisional cities have been closed indefinitely. The decision was communicated through a Ministry of Primary and Mass Education press release yesterday.