BCL promises befitting reply to 'Chhatra Dal, Jamaat-Shibir'

Chhatra League President Saddam Hossain today promised a befitting reply to agents of Jamaat-Shibr and Chhatra Dal who he claimed assaulted BCL leaders and activists.

He was speaking at the gayebana namaz-e-janaza of Sabuj Ali, organised by Chhatra League, was held in front of the National Museum in Shahbagh this afternoon.

Sabuj Ali was found in a pool of blood yesterday afternoon near Dhaka College, where pitched battles between quota protesters and Chhatra League were going on, and died later at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

The janaza took place at 3:08pm, attended by leaders of the Awami League, Jubo League, and Chhatra League.

Before the start of the janaza, Saddam said the quota protesters had destabilised each educational institution in the country, putting the lives of general students at risk.

"While ensuring the safety of general students and maintaining a smooth academic atmosphere, more than 2,000 BCL activists were injured," he said.

Mentioning that BCL leaders and activists were beaten up and their rooms vandalised in different DU dorms, he claimed that the vandalism was carried out by the agents of Chhatra Dal and Islami Chhatra Shibir men.

"The way our BCL leaders and activists were bloodied on campuses across the country, we will give a befitting reply. We will ensure that the agents of Jamaat-Shibir and Chhatra Dal are driven out from the campuses," he warned.

He also stated that they would respond to the attackers both on the roads and through legal means.

Meanwhile, while the janaza was being performed, leaders of activists of the Chhatra League and its associate bodies leaders were seen taking position in and around the janaza venue wearing helmets and armed with sticks, hockey sticks, iron rods, and pipes.