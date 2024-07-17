Have faith in SC, you won't be disappointed, PM tells students

Hasina announces judicial probe into killings

Urges students to wait for SC verdict

Expresses deep shock over loss of lives, promises help

Alleges criminals creating anarchy infiltrating protests

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today urged the protesting students to keep faith in the country's judicial system, expressing hope that they would not be disappointed.

"I am requesting all to wait patiently till the verdict is delivered. I believe our students will get justice from the apex court, they will not be disappointed. In the spirit of the War of Liberation, we will build our motherland as a smart Bangladesh with the cooperation of all," she said while addressing the nation.

Hasina expressed deep shock and condolence over the loss of lives in the ongoing quota protests.

She urged the students not to give chance to the miscreants to take advantage of the situation.

"The government has appealed to the Supreme Court against the High Court verdict. The apex court has set a date for the hearing [August 7]. The court agreed to listen to the students. The issue can be resolved through legal means. So, don't allow the miscreants to carry out criminal activities taking advantage of the situation."

It is a matter of great regret that some quarters took advantage of this protest and engaged in criminal activities to fulfil their ambition, she said.

"The events surrounding the movement of these innocent students are very painful. Some precious lives have been lost unnecessarily," she said. "I pray for the salvation of the souls of those who died. My deepest condolences to the family members. I condemn every killing."

Hasina said she believes those involved in the quota reform protests have no relationship with criminals. Rather, criminals are infiltrating the protest and creating conflict and anarchy.

"Those involved in such incidents will be identified and punished appropriately. I will provide whatever support is needed for the victims' families," the premier added.

"I am unequivocally declaring that measures will be taken against those who have carried out the killings, looting and criminal activities, no matter who they are. They will be punished," she said.

"I am also declaring that a judicial inquiry will be conducted to ensure justice," she said, adding that an investigation will reveal the instigators who pushed the country towards this situation.

"I am very concerned about the safety of the protesting students. These criminals can create an atmosphere of conflict at any time and harm them. I appeal to the parents, guardians and teachers to be vigilant to ensure the children's safety," the prime minister said.