'Complete shutdown' tomorrow, announce quota protesters

The protesting students today announced that they will enforce a "complete shutdown" tomorrow across the country, protesting the law enforcers' action on them on different campuses.

Asif Mahmud, one of the organisers of the movement seeking reform in government jobs, made the announcement through a Facebook post. He shared the post with journalists later.

According to his post, no establishments, apart from the hospitals and emergency services, will be allowed to open, and no vehicles, except ambulance, will be allowed to operate.

The photo was taken from Dr. Muhammad Shahidullah Hal of Dhaka University today ( July 17, 2024). Photo: Amran Hossain/Star

They urged students of all educational institutions to join the protest. They also urged the guardians to stand by them.

He said they will enforce the "complete shutdown" in protest against what they said was heinous attacks on students' peaceful protests by BGB, police and Rab; killings of their fellows and seeking justice for the killings; and ensuring campuses free from criminals; and their one-point demand for quota reform.