Protesters chase AL leaders, activists away from Mirpur-10 intersection
Students demonstrating for quota reform have chased away the Awami League activists, who were holding a rally, from Mirpur-10 intersection around 11:30am today.
Our staff correspondent reported from the spot that the Awami League leaders and activists were holding this rally in protest of the "anarchy created by anti-independence forces riding on the back of the anti-quota movement."
As rally was going on and leaders were speaking over the loudspeaker, around a hundred students from different colleges arrived there and drove them away.
The protesters vandalised the chairs brought for the rally and tore down banners.
There was substantial police presence nearby but they did not take any action.
