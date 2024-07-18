Protesters chase AL leaders, activists away from Mirpur-10 intersection

Students demonstrating for quota reform have chased away the Awami League activists, who were holding a rally, from Mirpur-10 intersection around 11:30am today.

Our staff correspondent reported from the spot that the Awami League leaders and activists were holding this rally in protest of the "anarchy created by anti-independence forces riding on the back of the anti-quota movement."

As rally was going on and leaders were speaking over the loudspeaker, around a hundred students from different colleges arrived there and drove them away.

Photo: Mamunur Rashid/Star

The protesters vandalised the chairs brought for the rally and tore down banners.

There was substantial police presence nearby but they did not take any action.