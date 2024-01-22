Govt’s main focus now on economic diplomacy: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday said they have been attaching priority to economic diplomacy instead of political one.

"We have already given a message to our diplomatic missions to pursue economic diplomacy instead of political diplomacy [to increase trade, business, and investments]," reports BSS, quoting the PM.

She made the comments while inaugurating the month-long 28th edition of the Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) at Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre in Purbachal.

The premier asked the exporters to be more careful to bring back the money, which is used in export purpose, and maintain balance in import and export, adds UNB.

She also put emphasis on searching for new markets and products for the export basket to reduce dependency on handful of destinations.

"For that we need to look for new products, new destinations and markets abroad. We should not be dependent on one or two markets worldwide."

In this connection, Hasina said Bangladesh has to overcome various types of hurdles and barriers to send its export items worldwide.

She mentioned that her government has been working to increase the export earnings to $150 billion by 2030 in line with the election manifesto of the Awami League.

"But for that we have to explore new markets, and our time is short. Above all, if we have fixed a target, it will be easy to attain the target. We want to work like this way," she said.

The PM asked all concerned to pay the same importance given to readymade garments, to other export items, including jute and leather goods, pharmaceuticals, IT products, and handicrafts, to increase foreign earnings.

At the inaugural programme, the PM also declared handicrafts as the product of the 2024.

A documentary on the export trading of the country was screened at the event.

Alongside local companies, those from Turkey, India, Pakistan, Singapore, Iran, and Hong Kong will exhibit their products at the trade fair, which will continue from January 21 to February 20.

The commerce ministry and the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) have been organising this fair since 1995.

The DITF usually commences on 1 January each year. However, the EPB postponed the fair due to the 12th national election held on January 7.

The fair remains open from 10:00am to 9:00pm daily and to 10:00pm on weekends. The entry fee is Tk 50 for adults and Tk 25 for children. Freedom fighters and the people with disabilities need no fees.

BRTC buses have been arranged from Farmgate and Kuril Biswa Road to the fair premises for the convenience of visitors.

A total of 330 stalls have been allotted along with 23 pavilions and 27 mini- pavilions.

State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam, Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh, President of Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Mahbubul Alam and EPB Vice-chairman AHM Ahsan also spoke at the inaugural event.