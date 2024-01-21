Bangladesh
Bangladesh

PM opens month-long Dhaka International Trade Fair

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today inaugurated the month-long Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) at Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre (BBCFEC) at Purbachal.

Six foreign countries -- Turkey, India, Pakistan, Singapore, Hong Kong and Iran -- alongside local companies are taking part in the 28th edition of the fair where exhibitors will showcase products.

The prime minister also declared "Handicrafts Products" as the product of the year for 2024.

State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam, Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh President of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) Mahbubul Alam and vice-chairman of the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) AHM Ahsan were also present on dais.

The fair will continue from January 21 to February 20. The Ministry of Commerce and the EPB have been organising trade fairs since 1995.

The DITF usually commences on January 1 each year. However, the EPB postponed the fair due to the 12th national elections held on January 7.

The trade fair will run from 10:00am to 9:00pm daily and to 10:00pm on weekends. The entry fee is Tk 50 for adults and Tk 25 for children. Freedom fighters and the physically challenged people need no fee.

BRTC buses have been arranged from Farmgate and Kuril Biswa Road to the fair premises for the convenience of general visitors.

A total of 330 stalls have been allotted along with 23 pavilions and 27 mini pavilions.

There will also be 15 food stalls of different categories which can accommodate up to 500 people.

There are also a prayer room, children's playground, media corner, office rooms, medical rooms, guest-rooms for officials, and stores.

The parking area can provide facilities for 500 vehicles.

