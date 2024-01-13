National Election 2024
UNB, Tungipara
Sat Jan 13, 2024 12:37 PM
Last update on: Sat Jan 13, 2024 01:27 PM

PM, ministers pay tributes to Bangababandhu at Tungipara

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. File photo

The new cabinet led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at his mausoleum in Tungipara marking the formation of her government for the fourth consecutive term and the fifth overall.

The prime minister first paid tributes to Bangabandhu by placing a wreath at his grave.

A smartly turned-out contingent drawn from the three services gave a state salute, while bugle played the last post on the occasion.

Flanked by the new cabinet colleagues, Hasina, also the Awami League president, placed another wreath at the altar of the mausoleum.

Sheikh Hasina joined a special munajat and offer fateha seeking eternal peace of Bangabandhu.

Awami League registered a landslide victory in the 12th parliamentary election held on January 7 bagging 222 parliamentary seats out of 298.

 

 

 

