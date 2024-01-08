Chinese envoy congratulates Hasina for AL’s win

Chinese Ambassador to China Yao Wen called on Prime Minister and Awami league President Sheikh Hasina at Gono Bhaban. Photo: Chinese embassy in Bangladesh

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen has congratulated Prime Minister and Awami league President Sheikh Hasina for the successful holding of the 12th National parliamentary election and her party's win.

The Chinese ambassador called on Hasina at the Gono Bhaban today and conveyed warm congratulations and best wishes on behalf of Chinese leaders, according to the message sent to media from the embassy.

Yao Wen reaffirmed that the Chinese leaders are committed to working with Hasina to carry forward the long-established friendship, enhance mutual trust and deepen practical cooperation, thereby uplifting the China-Bangladesh Strategic Partnership of Cooperation to a new height.

Ambassador Yao Wen noted that both China and Bangladesh are at a critical stage of development and revitalisation, and China would always be the most trustworthy partner and the most reliable friend of Bangladesh on the way to modernisation.

Under the guidance of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Sheikh Hasina, China and Bangladesh have set a model of mutual respect and win-win cooperation, he said.

He said China will firmly support Bangladesh in safeguarding national sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, and in opposing external interference.

China will also support Bangladesh in maintaining unity and stability, and in playing a more active role in international and regional affairs, he said.

China is committed to assisting Bangladesh in realising the "Vision 2041" and the dream of "Sonar Bangla" at an early date.

Ambassador Yao said that China is prepared to strengthen all-round cooperation with Bangladesh, and take due actions to facilitate and expand trade and investment with Bangladesh, promote high-quality China-Bangladesh Belt and Road cooperation, and make its own contribution to realising "Smart Bangladesh".