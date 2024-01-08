National Election 2024
Star Digital Report
Mon Jan 8, 2024 01:01 PM
Last update on: Mon Jan 8, 2024 02:15 PM

Most Viewed

National Election 2024

AL wins 223 seats: EC sources

Commission is yet to announce full list of winners
Star Digital Report
Mon Jan 8, 2024 01:01 PM Last update on: Mon Jan 8, 2024 02:15 PM

The ruling Awami League has won 223 out of 298 seats in yesterday's 12th parliamentary election, Election Commission sources said this morning.

Out of 300 constituencies, polls to one constituency – Naogaon-2 – was postponed following the death of independent candidate Aminul Haq in December. EC is yet to announce the result of another constituency as polling of two centres was withheld.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

After AL, independent candidates were the most successful in the January 7 election, winning 61 seats.

Jatiya Party, the main opposition in parliament, won just 11 seats, the EC sources said.

Awami League had 258 seats in the previous parliament.

Related topic:
national election resultBangladesh election 202412th parliamentary election
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Govt can't force people to vote: BNP leader Moyeen

People shunned stage-managed election: BNP

14h ago
Awami League leaders bringing voters by promising them civic facilities

‘Show ink mark to get ration card’

14h ago
Bangladesh parliamentary elections on January 7

‘Never seen polls with so few voters’

14h ago

Independents see off over a dozen heavyweights

14h ago
Bangladesh Elections 2024

‘We are Awami League’

14h ago
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

২২৩ আসনে জয়ী আওয়ামী লীগ: ইসি সূত্র

নির্বাচন কমিশন এখনও বিজয়ীদের সম্পূর্ণ তালিকা ঘোষণা করেনি

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আবহাওয়া

কমবে দিন ও রাতের তাপমাত্রা, কুয়াশা কাটলে শৈত্যপ্রবাহ

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification