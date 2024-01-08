AL wins 223 seats: EC sources

Commission is yet to announce full list of winners

The ruling Awami League has won 223 out of 298 seats in yesterday's 12th parliamentary election, Election Commission sources said this morning.

Out of 300 constituencies, polls to one constituency – Naogaon-2 – was postponed following the death of independent candidate Aminul Haq in December. EC is yet to announce the result of another constituency as polling of two centres was withheld.

After AL, independent candidates were the most successful in the January 7 election, winning 61 seats.

Jatiya Party, the main opposition in parliament, won just 11 seats, the EC sources said.

Awami League had 258 seats in the previous parliament.