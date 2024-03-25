PM hands out Independence Award to 10 distinguished individuals

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today distributed the Independence Award-2024 to 10 distinguished individuals in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the country.

The premier handed over the highest civilian award to the recipients or their family members at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the city.

Freedom Fighter Kazi Abdus Sattar Bir Pratik, Freedom Fighter Flight Sergeant Md Fazlul Haque (posthumous) and Freedom Fighter Shaheed Abu Nayem Md Nazib Uddin Khan (Khurram) (posthumous) received the prestigious award for their contributions to Bangladesh's independence and the Liberation War.

Mobarak Ahmad Khan was honoured with the award for his contribution to science and technology, while Harishankar Das for his contribution to medicine.

Mohammad Rafikuzzaman and Firoza Khatun received the honour for their contribution to culture and sports respectively.

Aranya Chiran, Freedom Fighter Prof Mollah Obaidul Baki and SM Abraham Lincoln were given the award in the social service category.

Rafikuzzaman spoke on behalf of the awardees at the ceremony.

Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain moderated the function and read out the citations with a brief life sketch of the recipients.

Bangladesh has been honouring individuals and institutions with the award every year ahead of Independence Day on March 26 since 1977.