Be vigilant against dishonest businessmen during Ramadan, PM tells Rab

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today asked the Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) force to be more vigilant against dishonest businesses to help stablise the prices of essentials during the upcoming month of Ramadan.

"Holy Ramadan is coming. During this month it is very unfortunate that some dishonest businessmen become greedy instead of restraining the greed," she said.

She was addressing the 20th founding anniversary of Rab at the elite force's headquarters in the capital's Kurmitola.

She mentioned that these businesspeople start hoarding essential items ahead of Ramadan, hike the prices and play various types of tricks.

"Proper steps must be taken against these dishonest businessmen and smugglers," she asked the Rab officials.

Hasina also directed the Rab personnel to intensify their drive against the counterfeit notes ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr.

"The drive against these elements is going on and I am asking you to continue the drive," she said.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and Rab Director General M Khurshid Hossain also spoke at the programme.

A documentary on recent activities of the force was screened at the programme.