Bangladesh Police set guidelines for Ijtema

Bangladesh Police have set guidelines for those intending to attend Biswa Ijtema, scheduled to be held in two phases from February 2 to 4 and February 9 to 11 on the bank of Turag river in Tongi this year.

A media release, issued from police headquarters this morning, requested the devotees to abide by the guidelines mentioned below to make the second largest religious congregation of Muslims in the world a safe and sound experience.

Devotees have been asked to cooperate with members of the law enforcement agencies deployed for security on the Ijtema ground and seek cooperation if needed.

They have been requested to stay in the designated "Khitta" (a group where several people stay together) and immediately inform members of the law enforcement agencies when they see unknown and suspicious people or any unclaimed bag or suspicious objects.

Devotees have been asked to always keep their money and valuables with them, and inform law enforcement agencies if money and valuables are stolen or lost. They have been asked not to consume food or drink from hawkers or unknown people.

According to the guidelines, they should not set up tents on the main road and adjacent areas to facilitate safe and smooth movement of all.

They have also been asked to avail healthcare services from the temporary hospitals designated for Ijtema and nearby hospitals when needed.

They should take cooperation from law enforcers if they hear any rumour or about any kind of accident, according to the guidelines.

They have been asked to inform nearby police stations or the law enforcement agencies immediately when they have any information on acts of sabotage.

When cooking, the devotees should be vigilant to avoid fire-related incidents.

They have been asked not to install sound systems within 50 yards of the main road, from Pragati Sarani to Tongi Flyover in Dhaka city, and from Tongi Flyover to Chowrasta and adjoining areas to ensure smooth movement on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway.

When travelling, the devotees have been urged not to overcrowd trains or other vehicles, putting lives at risk.

The devotees have been asked to contact the police control room set up at the Ijtema venue and call the national emergency service by dialing 999.

Moreover, the devotees will be able to take cooperation from the following zones

Dhaka Metropolitan Police

Deputy Police Commissioner, Uttara-01320-041740; Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Airport)-01320-041741; Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Dakshinkhan)-01320-041742; Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Uttara)-01320-041743; Assistant Police Commissioner (AC-Uttara)-01320-041754; AC-Airport-01320-041757; AC-Traffic-Uttara West Zone- 01320-043955; Uttara East Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC)- 01320-041789; West Police Station OC-01320-041817; Turag Police Station OC- 01320-041845; Traffic Control Room-01711-000990.

Gazipur Metropolitan Police

Deputy Police Commissioner (Crime South)-01320-070330; Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Crime South)-01320-070641; AC-Tongi Zone- 01320-070658; Tongi West Police Station OC- 01320-070751; Duty Officer- 01320-070759; Tongi East Police Station OC- 01320-070722; Duty Officer- 01320-070730 and 01320-070730.

Ijtema Control Room (Hotline) GMP- 01320-072998; Traffic Control Room-01320-071298; Rab: Rab-1 Control Room- 017777710199 and Rab Headquarters Control Room- 017777720029.