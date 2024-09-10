40 garment factories closed in Ashulia amid labour unrest

Forty garment factories are closed today in Ashulia industrial area due to ongoing workers' protests over various demands.

Confirming the factory closure, Md Sarwar Alam, superintendent of Ashulia Industrial Police-1, told The Daily Star this morning that the owners have yet to reach a resolution despite repeated negotiations with the workers.

Some of the factories that were closed yesterday reopened today, but many workers have refused to resume work even after entering the premises.

Negotiations between the owners and workers are still in progress in a bid to resolve the issues, our Savar correspondent quoting the SP.

SP Sarwar Alam said that the disruption is going on in the factories located along both sides of the Baipail-Abdullahpur road in Ashulia. While today's situation has improved slightly compared to yesterday.

In some factories, workers have entered but are refusing to join, he said, adding that in Narsingpur area, workers of Hamim Group are sitting idle while discussions between the owners and workers are ongoing.

He added that although no workers have taken to the streets so far, there are concerns that the situation could escalate if a large group of employees walk out.

Joint forces, including police, are continuing patrols in the industrial area to prevent any untoward incidents.

Yesterday, 79 factories were closed due to similar protests in the region.