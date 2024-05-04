RMG workers block Banani-Airport road for 2 hours protesting factory closure

Several hundred garment workers blocked Banani-Airport Road for over two hours this morning protesting the closure of their factory without any prior notice.

More than 300 workers of Apparels Industries Limited blocked the road in front of Sainik Club around 8:30am for over two hours, halting vehicular movement in the area during rush hours.

Huge traffic congestion was created on both sides of the Banani-Airport Road and its nearby alleys following the demonstration.

The garment workers alleged that the authorities hung the closure notice on the main gate without paying the salary for the month of April to its staffs and workers.

Officer-in-Charge of Banani Police Station Kazi Shahan Haque told The Daily Star that upon request from the law enforcers, the workers left the road after 10:30am considering public sufferings.

They were standing on the footpath when the report was filed around 11:00am.

The Daily Star tried to reach the factory authorities for a comment in this regard but did not get any response.