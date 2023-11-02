BGMEA urges owners to keep factories open from November 4

The BGMEA made the call through a letter

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has instructed factory owners to keep their factories open from November 4.

The BGMEA made the call through a letter to the factory owners after a meeting with Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan at his secretariat office in Dhaka on November 1.

The garment makers' platform suggested the factory owners to take assistance from the law enforcing agencies in case of any unrest.

In the letter, the association said the factories which were closed adopting the 'No work, no pay' policy under the Section 13(1) of the labour law on November 1 would remain shut also on November 2.

And the factory owners will request the workers to join their work on November 4, the letter read.

If any factory faces any unrest on November 4 will shut down their production units for an indefinite period under the Section 13(1), the letter said.

In the letter, the BGMEA recommended for filing police cases against the persons who will be found involved in vandalism.

Around 80 percent of the factories were open on November 2 and over 300 factories were closed on November 2, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan told The Daily Star.