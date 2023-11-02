Business
Refayet Ullah Mirdha
Thu Nov 2, 2023 10:19 PM
Last update on: Thu Nov 2, 2023 10:40 PM

Most Viewed

Business

BGMEA urges owners to keep factories open from November 4

The BGMEA made the call through a letter
Refayet Ullah Mirdha
Thu Nov 2, 2023 10:19 PM Last update on: Thu Nov 2, 2023 10:40 PM
99.72% RMG units paid festival bonus so far: BGMEA

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has instructed factory owners to keep their factories open from November 4.

The BGMEA made the call through a letter to the factory owners after a meeting with Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan at his secretariat office in Dhaka on November 1.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The garment makers' platform suggested the factory owners to take assistance from the law enforcing agencies in case of any unrest.

BGMEA urges owners keep factories open from Nov 4

In the letter, the association said the factories which were closed adopting the 'No work, no pay' policy under the Section 13(1) of the labour law on November 1 would remain shut also on November 2.

And the factory owners will request the workers to join their work on November 4, the letter read.

If any factory faces any unrest on November 4 will shut down their production units for an indefinite period under the Section 13(1), the letter said.

In the letter, the BGMEA recommended for filing police cases against the persons who will be found involved in vandalism.

Around 80 percent of the factories were open on November 2 and over 300 factories were closed on November 2, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan told The Daily Star.

Related topic:
Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA)RMG labour unrestGarment factory closureGarment sector unrest
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Enhance Ctg port capacity for higher RMG exports

Enhance Ctg port capacity for higher RMG exports

BGMEA seeks Korean investment in non-cotton textiles

BGMEA seeks Korean investment in non-cotton textiles

BGMEA wants easy customs rules

BGMEA wants easy customs rules

‘Bangladesh can export $6 billion RMG made from recycled yarn’

‘Bangladesh can export $6 billion RMG made from recycled yarn’

BGMEA, H&M join hands to cut carbon emission by 30%

BGMEA, H&M join hands to cut carbon emission by 30%

শেখ হাসিনা
|বাংলাদেশ

মানুষের ক্রয়ক্ষমতা বেড়েছে, খাদ্যগুণ বেড়েছে, এটাই বড় কথা: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

প্রধানমন্ত্রী বলেন, জিনিসপত্রের দাম নিয়ে অনেকে হা-হুতাশ করছেন। কিন্তু আমরা এই যে উৎপাদন বাড়ালাম। জনসংখ্যা কিন্তু এতগুণ বাড়েনি। তাহলে এগুলো গেল কোথায়?

৩৫ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

বিএনপির বিরুদ্ধে যুবলীগ নেতার নাশকতা মামলা, পুলিশ বলছে ভাঙচুর-বিস্ফোরণের ঘটনা ঘটেনি

১ ঘণ্টা আগে