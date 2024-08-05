Business
Refayet Ullah Mirdha
Mon Aug 5, 2024 06:50 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 5, 2024 06:57 PM

Business

BGMEA to sit at 7.30pm to decide on factory reopening

The executive committee members of the trade body will took part in the meeting
Refayet Ullah Mirdha
Mon Aug 5, 2024 06:50 PM Last update on: Mon Aug 5, 2024 06:57 PM

The executive committee of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) will sit in a meeting today at 7.30pm to take decision on the next course of action regarding factory opening and business environment, as the Awami League-led government fell today with the resignation of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

"We will mainly discuss the issue of reopening of the factories. However, we may take more time for the reopening of the factories considering the changed political situation," BGMEA Vice-president Arshad Jamal Dipu told The Daily Star over phone.

A director of the BGMEA, seeking anonymity, said the meeting was called, as the garment factories had announced closure for an indefinite period on Sunday fearing violence centring the students' non-cooperation movement and countrywide curfew.

Businesses are fearing that the closure of garment units may result in a massive loss for the exporters as the international clothing retailers and brands have already expressed concern on the ongoing situation in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA)
