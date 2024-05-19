BGMEA seeks extension of EU's Everything but Arms facility

EU ambassador meets BGMEA president in Dhaka

Bangladeshi garment makers today urged the European Union (EU) for extending the transition period from the Everything but Arms (EBA) to the GSP Plus scheme to help Bangladesh export more to the EU member countries.

SM Mannan Kochi, president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), made the call in a meeting with Charles Whiteley, EU ambassador in Bangladesh, at the BGMEA office in Dhaka.

The ambassadors of other EU countries were also present at the meeting.

The extension of the EBA is crucial to ensure that Bangladesh can sustain its economic growth even after graduating from the least developed country category, Kochi said in a statement.

The BGMEA chief also sought cooperation from the EU envoy for capacity building of the industry.

He also requested the envoys to engage with European buyers to ensure fair pricing and ethical sourcing.