New administrator forms 10-member panel to run BGMEA
Anwar Hossain, the newly appointed administrator to the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), today formed a 10-member assistance committee to help run the activities of the trade body.
The members are: Md Shahidullah Azim, Enamul Haque Khan (Bablu), Miran Ali, M Mohiuddin Chowdhury, Asif Ashraf, Rezwan Selim, ANM Saifuddin, Md Shihabuduzza Chowdhury, Shams Mahmud and Sharif Zahir.
They will assist the administrator, the BGMEA said in a statement.
