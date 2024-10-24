Business
Star Business Report
Thu Oct 24, 2024 09:55 PM
Last update on: Thu Oct 24, 2024 10:02 PM

Business

New administrator forms 10-member panel to run BGMEA

Thu Oct 24, 2024 09:55 PM Last update on: Thu Oct 24, 2024 10:02 PM

Anwar Hossain, the newly appointed administrator to the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), today formed a 10-member assistance committee to help run the activities of the trade body.

The members are: Md Shahidullah Azim, Enamul Haque Khan (Bablu), Miran Ali, M Mohiuddin Chowdhury, Asif Ashraf, Rezwan Selim, ANM Saifuddin, Md Shihabuduzza Chowdhury, Shams Mahmud and Sharif Zahir.

They will assist the administrator, the BGMEA said in a statement.

