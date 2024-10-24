New administrator forms 10-member panel to run BGMEA

They are: Md Shahidullah Azim, Enamul Haque Khan (Bablu), Miran Ali, M Mohiuddin Chowdhury, Asif Ashraf, Rezwan Selim, ANM Saifuddin, Md Shihabuduzza Chowdhury, Shams Mahmud and Sharif Zahir

Anwar Hossain, the newly appointed administrator to the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), today formed a 10-member assistance committee to help run the activities of the trade body.

The members are: Md Shahidullah Azim, Enamul Haque Khan (Bablu), Miran Ali, M Mohiuddin Chowdhury, Asif Ashraf, Rezwan Selim, ANM Saifuddin, Md Shihabuduzza Chowdhury, Shams Mahmud and Sharif Zahir.

They will assist the administrator, the BGMEA said in a statement.