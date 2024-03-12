Business
Star Business Report
Tue Mar 12, 2024 09:03 PM
Last update on: Tue Mar 12, 2024 09:13 PM

Most Viewed

Business

BGMEA requests Primark to source more from Bangladesh

Primark officials now in Dhaka
Star Business Report
Tue Mar 12, 2024 09:03 PM Last update on: Tue Mar 12, 2024 09:13 PM
BGMEA requests Primark to source more from Bangladesh

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) today urged Primark to source more garment items from Bangladesh, particularly the high-end apparels.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan made the call at a meeting with Primark high-ups held at the BGMEA office at Uttara in Dhaka.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

He also sought support from the Irish fast fashion retailer to implement the recently announced minimum wage for RMG workers by adjusting prices of Primark's orders.

Primark senior officials, including Steve Lawton, trading director; Matthew Rhodes, head of sourcing and supplier management; Eoin Tonge, chief financial officer; Richard Morrison, director; Filippo Poggi, sourcing country controller for Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, attended the meeting.

Related topic:
Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA)PrimarkGarment sourcing from BangladeshBangladesh's RMG exportIrish fashion retailer Primark
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Voting in BGMEA

Go back to work to get new RMG wage: BGMEA

BGMEA urges Primark to source more apparels from Bangladesh

BGMEA urges Primark to source more from Bangladesh

BGMEA wants easy customs rules

BGMEA wants easy customs rules

‘Bangladesh can export $6 billion RMG made from recycled yarn’

‘Bangladesh can export $6 billion RMG made from recycled yarn’

Families of 3 dead in labour unrest given Tk 5 lakh each: BGMEA

Families of 3 dead in labour unrest given Tk 5 lakh each: BGMEA

|বাণিজ্য

ইচ্ছাকৃত খেলাপিদের বিদেশ ভ্রমণ ও ট্রেড লাইসেন্স গ্রহণে নিষেধাজ্ঞা, পাবেন না সম্মাননা

বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংকের ব্যাংকিং প্রবিধি ও নীতি বিভাগ থেকে জারি করা এক প্রজ্ঞাপনে এ নির্দেশনা জারি করা হয়েছে।

এইমাত্র
|বাংলাদেশ

‘মালয়েশিয়ায় বাংলাদেশি কর্মীদের দুর্ভোগের জন্য দুই দেশের সিন্ডিকেট দায়ী’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification