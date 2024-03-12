BGMEA requests Primark to source more from Bangladesh

Primark officials now in Dhaka

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) today urged Primark to source more garment items from Bangladesh, particularly the high-end apparels.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan made the call at a meeting with Primark high-ups held at the BGMEA office at Uttara in Dhaka.

He also sought support from the Irish fast fashion retailer to implement the recently announced minimum wage for RMG workers by adjusting prices of Primark's orders.

Primark senior officials, including Steve Lawton, trading director; Matthew Rhodes, head of sourcing and supplier management; Eoin Tonge, chief financial officer; Richard Morrison, director; Filippo Poggi, sourcing country controller for Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, attended the meeting.