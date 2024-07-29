Foreign buyers express concern over timely shipment of RMG

They gave assurance of not seeking any discount or air shipment or cancelling work orders

International clothing retailers and brands have expressed concern about the timely shipment of garment items as the local exporters are facing delays in ports because of the latest countrywide violence and curfew centring the quota reform movement.

They also urged the local garment suppliers to ensure the goods are shipped on time and stressed the need for restoring internet services for faster communication with the retailers.

The foreign buyers made the comments at a meeting with the leaders of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) office at Uttara in Dhaka.

After the meeting, BGMEA President SM Mannan Kochi said the retailers and brands assured them that they will not seek any discount, demand air shipment or cancel work orders because of the latest spell of violence and a halt in production.