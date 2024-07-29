Business
Star Business Report
Mon Jul 29, 2024 05:17 PM
Last update on: Mon Jul 29, 2024 05:50 PM

Business

Foreign buyers express concern over timely shipment of RMG

They gave assurance of not seeking any discount or air shipment or cancelling work orders
Star Business Report
Mon Jul 29, 2024 05:17 PM Last update on: Mon Jul 29, 2024 05:50 PM
Bangladesh RMG export
There has been a lack of market diversification for garment export despite initiatives. Photo: Star

International clothing retailers and brands have expressed concern about the timely shipment of garment items as the local exporters are facing delays in ports because of the latest countrywide violence and curfew centring the quota reform movement.

They also urged the local garment suppliers to ensure the goods are shipped on time and stressed the need for restoring internet services for faster communication with the retailers.

Economic Impact of Quota Protest Violence in Bangladesh
The cost of crisis: Who will bear it?

The foreign buyers made the comments at a meeting with the leaders of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) office at Uttara in Dhaka.

After the meeting, BGMEA President SM Mannan Kochi said the retailers and brands assured them that they will not seek any discount, demand air shipment or cancel work orders because of the latest spell of violence and a halt in production.

push notification