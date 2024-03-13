BGMEA wants stronger ties with US firm VF Corporation

Business
Star Business Report
Wed Mar 13, 2024 08:57 PM
Last update on: Wed Mar 13, 2024 09:04 PM

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) today urged US company VF Corporation to strengthen its partnership with Bangladeshi suppliers to enhance their capabilities in designing and manufacturing high-demand apparel products.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan made the request to Sean Cady, vice president for global sustainability, responsibility and trade at the American global apparel and footwear company, at a meeting held at the BGMEA office in Dhaka.

The association's Sustainability Strategic Vision 2030 outlines a roadmap for sustainable industry growth that prioritises positive environmental and social impact, Hassan said.

He also called upon VF Corporation to increase its sourcing of garments, particularly high-value products, from Bangladesh.

The association also requested the American company to consider collaboration with BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology to develop the knowledge and skills of its students in fashion design, product development, and other relevant fields.

Related topic:
Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA)VF Corporationgarment export from bangladeshRMG Export
