BGMEA’s opposition panel demands cancellation of existing board

The Forum wants intervention of the commerce adviser and a re-election at the garment makers’ platform

The Forum, the opposition panel of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), today demanded cancellation of the current board of the trade body and formation of an interim committee for holding a free, fair and credible election.

The leaders of the Forum panel today submitted an application to the commerce ministry addressing the commerce adviser in this regard, according to the letter obtained by The Daily Star.

In the letter, the Forum said the last BGMEA election that was held in February this year was not free and fair and a lot of anomalies took place because of the influence of the Sheikh Hasina-led government.

In the last election, many fake factories, which have no trade licence and did not submit the tax file, were also allowed to give votes, the Forum said in the letter.

Many individuals and factories, which are not involved in apparel export business, had also been provided with the voting rights, the Forum said.

So, the Forum demanded intervention of the commerce adviser and the interim government to save the garment sector.