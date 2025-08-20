Business
Star Business Report
Wed Aug 20, 2025 09:03 PM
Last update on: Wed Aug 20, 2025 11:40 PM

Ensure adequate gas supply to garment factories: BGMEA

Wed Aug 20, 2025 09:03 PM
Last update on: Wed Aug 20, 2025 11:40 PM
A team of BGMEA leaders met Energy Division secretary today
Star Business Report
Wed Aug 20, 2025 09:03 PM Last update on: Wed Aug 20, 2025 11:40 PM

The leaders of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) today urged the government to ensure an adequate supply of gas to industrial units so that apparel makers can fully utilise their production capacity.

They made the call in a meeting with Mohammad Saiful Islam, secretary to the Energy Division, at his secretariat office in Dhaka.

BGMEA President Mahmud Hasan Khan led his team at the meeting, where he urged the government to prioritise garment factories when giving new gas connections, according to a statement.

