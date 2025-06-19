Gas crisis deepens in port city as Maheshkhali LNG supply disrupted

Residents and industries in Chattogram continue to suffer due to a severe gas crisis since yesterday, following the disruption of supply from the Maheshkhali LNG terminals.

The situation, triggered by bad weather and rough seas caused by a depression in the Bay of Bengal, has left households struggling with daily chores and industrial units facing operational setbacks.

In many homes, the absence of gas has meant no cooking, leading families to rely on restaurants -- an option not feasible for all.

Shubheccha Ghosh, a resident of Askar Dighir Par, was seen rushing to a local restaurant this morning to buy breakfast for her family. "There is no gas supply in the burner since morning… even there was no gas from Wednesday noon to midnight," she told The Daily Star.

"Gas supply resumed at midnight and then stopped again in the morning. I don't know the reason behind it… I have not seen any notice from the local gas distribution company in the media," she added. "I had to buy food from a restaurant. The elder members can manage with that, but my child cannot eat outside food. I must prepare food for my child… I don't know what to do."

Abdur Rahman, a resident of the Jhautala area, faced similar difficulties. "I am a private job holder and live in a rented house with three other colleagues. As we couldn't cook due to the gas shortage, we all had to eat at a restaurant," he said.

The crisis has affected not only households but also industries across the city. According to sources, gas supply to industrial factories was stopped from yesterday afternoon, compounding the challenges for business owners.

The disruption stemmed from the inability of LNG-carrying ships to berth at the terminal in Maheshkhali due to rough seas and strong winds, according to Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Limited (KGDCL).

Shafiul Azam Khan, general manager (Engineering Services Division) of KGDCL, said, "Gas supply from LNG-carrying ships could not resume as the ships were unable to berth at the terminal due to bad weather and rough sea conditions. As a result, the pressure in the gas supply network dropped significantly."

"Where we are supposed to receive 1,000 million cubic feet of gas from LNG terminals, the supply dropped to 180–195 million cubic feet last evening and Thursday," he added.

However, there was a glimmer of hope. "The weather is improving, and one LNG carrier out of two managed to berth at the terminal around 7:00am today. We expect the situation to return to normal by the afternoon," said Shafiul.

Former first vice-president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), Nasir Uddin Chowdhury, said the crisis has left industrial entrepreneurs reeling.

"The entrepreneurs face serious losses due to the sudden stoppage of gas supply," he said. "Why should industrial factories in Chattogram suffer due to a natural disaster? There should be a provision for supplying gas through alternative means in emergency cases," he added, urging the authorities to explore contingency options such as supply from the national grid.

Following the depression in the Bay of Bengal, Chattogram Port has been asked to hoist signal number 3, according to Ismail Bhuiyan, forecasting officer of the Chattogram Divisional Met Office.

"Active monsoon winds are responsible for the rough conditions at sea," he added.