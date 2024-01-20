Energy
LNG supply resumes in Ctg

Most domestic consumers yet to get gas due to low pressure in the pipeline; authorities say problem will be fixed soon
Representational photo: Collected

Gas supply resumed in Chattogram early morning today after the technical glitch at a floating LNG terminal in Moheshkhali of Cox's Bazar was resolved last night.

However, gas supply is yet to resume in most of the areas in the port city due to low pressure in the pipeline.

"Gas supply from the terminal resumed this morning after engineers fixed the technical glitch in it," said Gautam Chandra Kundu, general manager (Marketing) of Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Limited.

"However, pressure of the gas has not yet reached the expected level. It has been increasing gradually and we expect the domestic consumers to get gas in their burner by noon," he added.

Meanwhile, residents in most parts of the city are suffering to cook food due to the crisis.

"There is no gas in our burner. We had to buy breakfast from a restaurant," said Sajal Das, a resident of city's Hem Sen Lane area.

The glitch occurred on Thursday night during recommissioning of the LNG terminal which had been under maintenance for about two and a half months, according to sources in Petrobangla.

Two floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals in Moheshkhali, having a capacity of 500 mmcfd each, are run by Summit Group and Excelerate Energy of the United States.

|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

চট্টগ্রামে গ্যাস সরবরাহ শুরু, এখনও পৌঁছেনি অধিকাংশ বাড়িতে

পাইপলাইনে গ্যাসের চাপ কম থাকায় বন্দরনগরীর বেশিরভাগ এলাকায় এখনো গ্যাস সরবরাহ চালু হয়নি

২৫ মিনিট আগে
|আবহাওয়া

বুধ-বৃহস্পতিবার দক্ষিণাঞ্চলে ইলশেগুঁড়ি বৃষ্টির সম্ভাবনা, ঠান্ডা বাড়বে

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
