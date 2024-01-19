Port city reels from abrupt gas outage

Businesses, households starved of gas for over 24hrs after glitch at floating LNG terminal; supply may resume today

Gas supply to Chattogram city was suspended for more than 24 hours from Thursday night due to a technical glitch in a floating LNG terminal in Moheshkhali of Cox's Bazar, causing profound suffering to the residents, businesses and industries.

The glitch occurred during recommissioning of the LNG terminal, which had been under maintenance for about two and a half months, according to sources in Petrobangla.

Officials concerned, however, said the gas supply is likely to resume by noon today.

The two floating LNG terminals, having a capacity of 500 mmcfd each, are run by Summit Power and Excelerate Energy of the United States.

Gas was being supplied to Chattogram city and its adjoining areas from the floating terminal operated by Summit Power since November 1 last year when the maintenance work of the other terminal began. This led to reduction in supply, causing suffering to the residents of many areas in the port city.

Failing to cook food for her three-year-old baby at night, Mumu Ghosh was at a loss at her house in the port city's Askar Dighir Par area.

She waited till midnight hoping the gas supply would resume, but it did not.

"As my baby started crying for food, my husband went out to buy food. But all the restaurants nearby were shut by that time," Mumu said.

They fed their child around 1:00am after Mumu's mother, a resident of Jamal Khan area, cooked food using an induction cooker and sent it.

Mumu said they have been suffering from shortage of gas supply since mid-October.

Ali Abbas, a resident of Alkaran area, said when the gas supply stopped on Thursday morning, they thought it was the usual problem that they had been facing since October.

"But when the supply stopped again at 9:00pm after a brief resumption, we thought something was wrong."

Regretting that the authorities hardly look into their plight, he said, "We pay fixed monthly bills for gas, but we don't get the supply."

As people could not cook their meals at home, many were seen queuing up before restaurants to buy food. A lot of them had to return home empty handed as the eateries could not meet the increased demand.

"I visited three restaurants in Anderkilla area but could not buy food. Now I am going to Chawkbazar to see if I can have some food from an eatery there," said Debashish Chakraborty, a resident of Momin Road area.

The businesses and industries in and around Chattogram city were hit as well. Staffers at CNG filling stations sat idle as they could not serve the vehicles for long hours.

Long queues of CNG-run auto-rickshaws and other vehicles were seen before the filling stations since midnight on Thursday.

"I have been in the queue for about eight hours but I'm yet to refill my vehicle as there is no supply of gas to the pump since midnight on Thursday," said Md Forkan, driver of an auto-rickshaw, in Kadamtoli area yesterday morning.

Officials of Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Limited (KGDCL) said gas supply to Chattogram stopped due to a technical glitch in the floating LNG terminal in Cox's Bazar's Maheshkhali.

The LNG terminal, run by Excelerate Energy, had been under maintenance for two and a half months, said Shafiul Azam Khan, general manager (engineering service) of KGDCL.

Prof Dr Sanaul Rabbi, head of the Department of Petroleum and Mining Engineering at Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET), said a technical glitch may occur any time but there should be a backup arrangement to address an emergency situation.

"If an alternative source of gas was there, such a crisis could have been averted," he said.